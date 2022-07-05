amofit S wearable helps reduce stress, anxiety and improves your sleep

If like most you suffer from bouts of stress and anxiety which may be affecting your sleep patterns, you may be interested in a new wearable from the AMO Lab in the form of the amofit S. The small device has been designed to reduce stress and improve your sleep and can be worn around your clip to your clothing and as a biolectronic wearable design to help improve your well-being and health.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $199 or £165 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“For the past two years, we tested the first-generation product ‘AMO+’ in the Korean market, which is evaluated as the world’s test market in various industries. As a result, we found that the device can improve insomnia, stress, and anxiety, as well as help with various neurological disorders related to the vagus nerve and autonomic nervous system. This is why we would like to provide a wide opportunity for all backers to experience its effects. Our 30-day money-back guarantee will allow our backers to return the product for a refund without any questions asked if they are not satisfied with the effects.”

If the amofit S campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the amofit S wearable project review the promotional video below.

Reduce stress and improve your sleep

“Four well-known longevity and healthy aging methods include moderate exercise, healthy diets, good sleep, and low stress levels. We are here to provide two of these to you in this campaign ─ better sleep and lower stress — with many additional benefits that fundamentally improve the human body.”

“Aging can be thought of as a decrease in the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis, our body’s ability to “self-tune” or self-stabilize in response to stressors. Our challenge is to restore homeostasis, a unique and innate human ability, through our innovative bioelectronic technology to lead healthier lives and delay aging by stimulating the cardiac branch of the vagus nerve and correcting the imbalance of the autonomic nervous system.”

