Tully children’s emotional awareness smart wearable

StressLess has created a new smart wearable device that allows parents and carers to to help children recognize and manage their emotions correctly the artificial intelligently powered bracelet features vibration alerts and a colorful display. “For many children, with hyperactive, hyperkinetic, ADHD, ADD, or other Sensory Integration Disorders, regulating their emotions can be a real challenge.”

“In a perfect world, all children would be born with the innate ability to understand and control their emotions. However, as we all know, the world is far from perfect. That’s why Tully was created— the first emotion management smart bracelet powered by an AI that is specifically designed to help kids recognize, manage and deal with their emotions. By using a combination of biometrical sensors, machine learning algorithms, and personalized coaching methodologies, it guides children to understand their emotions and deal with them effectively. “

Assuming that the Tully funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2002. To learn more about the Tully children’s emotional awareness guide project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Every child is different, with their own personality and set of emotions. Some days they may be happy and enthusiastic, while other days they may be grumpy and withdrawn. Tully bracelet is designed to be personalized for each child individually, all thanks to the proprietary AI algorithms. Through a fully tested proprietary AI algorithm, based on an extensive database of individuals with hyperactivity, Tully bracelet learns over the time the behaviour patterns and early signs of agitation of your child.”

