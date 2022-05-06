Porsche uses Artificial Intelligence to make its cars safer

Porsche has revealed that it has been using Artificial Intelligence to make its cars safer. The carmaker has been using two AI methods to make the side of their cars safer in the event of a crash.

The company has revealed that it has used a reinforcement learning agent to find the best variant of the component and then a neural network that greatly accelerates the individual optimization loops. More information is available below.

They are inconspicuous lifesavers: The two side skirts protect the occupants in case a vehicle leaves the road and has a side impact with a tree, for example. In all-electric vehicles, they have another important task – protecting the high-voltage battery, which is housed between the left and right side skirts and must not be excessively deformed in the event of an accident. Developers invest a corresponding amount of work in optimizing the crash behavior of the component.

They have a clear idea of the optimal crash behavior of a side skirt: The deformation (intrusion) should have as steady a progression as possible without too many local fluctuations. This relationship between external force during the crash and side-skirt intrusion can be represented by an ideal curve. The actual behavior of the component should come as close as possible to this ideal curve.

Source Porsche

