Porsche invests in Group14 Technologies for EVs

Porsche is continuing its investments in companies that produce technology for electric vehicles, its latest investment is in Group14 Technologies.
The company produces battery active materials (BAM) for use in batteries for electric vehicles in the USA and the company will set up a new factory.
As lead investor, Porsche is raising 100 million US dollars and leading a Series C funding round in which several companies are investing a total of 400 million US dollars (about 328 million euros).
Source Porsche