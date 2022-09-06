CARRAT smart jewelry GPS bracelet and emergency caller

Anyone concerned about their family members location and security may be interested in a range of smart jewelry created by the designers at CARRAT. The minimalist GPS tracking bracelet and emergency caller is made from 18k Gold AND 925 Silver precious metals and provides accurate GPS tracking in a smart and stylish bracelet.

Once in danger simply press the bracelet twice to activate an emergency phone call to your principal security contact. It will also simultaneously send an emergency text with your precise location to the other contacts that you set up in the CARRAT App. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $137 or £114 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing CARRAT, the first smart bracelet that allows you to always be safe. This luxury bracelet contacts your loved ones or the authority once in a dangerous situation. Security takes on new meaning with CARRAT. The bracelet allows you to always be safe by allowing you to alert your loved ones in case of a challenging situation, empowering individuals with peace of mind without making compromises.”

Smart jewelry

Assuming that the CARRAT funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the CARRAT smart GPS bracelet and emergency caller project play the promotional video below.

“CARRAT was born in Geneva, Switzerland more precisely at the Chateaux d’Aïre, build in the 15th century, this Prieuré is the perfect place for the CARRAT Team to develop our jewels.”

“After 3 years of Research and Development, CARRAT’s team develop the most reliable and effective technology combining the latest innovations. To eliminate violence against women and children, we have the support of major associations. We have worked hand in hand with them to develop CARRAT.”

Source : Kickstarter

