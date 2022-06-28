If you would like to stay cool during your workout, favorite sport or just while relaxing in hotter climates you might be interested in QOOLA. A wearable air-conditioner that features four cooling modes allow you to drop the temperature around your body to a comfortable 15° C or 59°F. QOOLA also features a warming mode which can increase the temperature to a maximum of 45° or 113°F enabling you to stay comfortable wherever you may be. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,800 backers with still 14 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“There are endless outdoor activities that are ideal for summer but not when it’s extremely hot or humid. Intense heat may exhaust you and threaten your own health as it can lead to heatstroke. Let’s be honest. At one point or another we’ve owned some sort of portable fan or cooling device. Chances are it’s either broken or simply wasn’t powerful enough to keep you cool during a hot summer day, that’s why we developed QOOLA.”

Wearable air-conditioner

If the QOOLA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the QOOLA wearable air-conditioner project checkout the promotional video below.

“QOOLA Portable Air Conditioner can be used for air conditioning or heating. The premium stainless steel plate on the unit can bring a cool or warm sensation to your body instantly. It can dissipate cooling for users in hot weather and generate heating in cold weather. It is suitable in both Winter and Summer.”

“No more sweat stains or unpleasant odors. QOOLA changes your overall comfort level, not just your body temperature. Eliminate humidity and hot flashes within seconds with QOOLA’s Dual Air Conditioner Technology, so that you can control your body’s temperature and keep you fresh all day long wherever you are.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wearable air-conditioner, jump over to the official QOOLA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

