Enhance your fitness with the Andy workout round counter

If you would like to enhance your workout using a professional workout round counter you may be interested in a new device called Andy. Launched by Kickstarter this month the counter has been specifically designed to provide a connected round repetition counter geared towards helping athletes increase their performance and workout more effectively.

Andy allows you to choose the increments of your clicks. Count your rounds by yourself or in teams by 2 or 3, 4 or more. Count your repetitions up to any number you want and set up the increment function directly with Andy or pre-program it with the companion mobile application which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

“Andy was created by crossfitters for crossfitters. We know the struggle of counting… retaining what rep you are on or round while trying to stay in the zone. We created something that is easy to tap… so easy and convenient even kids can use it! We studied every type of design we could think of but in the end we decided to stay with something simple. A screen that is big enough to see from a distance and a button on the front that is the perfect size to tap without worrying about it falling off the cage!”

If the Andy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Andy workout round counter project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $217 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates).

Workout round counter

“We chose the name because it is non binary. Alstup is created to be an inclusive brand which is why it was imperative for us to give our device a feminine and masculine name. Andy was created to become your best friend, coach and companion. Take it with you everywhere you go! Andy has a button on the front, and this button is designed to allow you to tap it with your hands, feet, elbows, chest or even your head if you really want to. Never lose time with this button, it is very easy to press and allows you to tap and go! It is fast and efficient!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the workout round counter, jump over to the official Andy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

