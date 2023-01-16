Novitec Tesla Model Y offers a range of upgrades

Novitec has unveiled their latest modified car, the Novitec Tesla Model Y and the cart is available with a range of upgrades.

This includes 22-inch high-tech forged wheels carbon aerodynamics, sportier suspension and more, more information is below.

Like for all other Tesla models, the NOVITEC designers conceived a body styling kit for the Model Y which not only adds sporty yet elegant highlights to the car’s appearance, but also optimizes the aerodynamics. The precise-fit bodywork components are made from naked carbon finished with a high-gloss sealer. This eliminates the need for painting. However, the elements can also be painted in vehicle or contrasting color as anoption.

The NOVITEC lip spoiler at the front attaches to the production bumper and gives the Model Y an even more distinctive face. Its sophisticated design also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, which further optimizes the directional stability.

As further aerodynamic upgrades NOVITEC offers a spoiler for the liftgate and a diffuser for the rear fascia. The NOVITEC rocker panels give the Tesla a lower and sleeker visual stance when viewed from the side.

You can find out more information about the Novitec Tesla Model Y over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec





