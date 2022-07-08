Mixtile Blade 3 single board computer from $229

Makers, hobbyists and developers searching for a Rockchip RK3588 single board computer in a Pico-ITX form factor should check out the Mixtile Blade 3. A Pico-ITX single-board computer (SBC) powered by the Rockchip RK3588 system on chip (SoC) supported by 4 GB of RAM and equipped with 32 GB of memory. Now available to order shipping is expected take place towards the end of October 2022 and worldwide shipping is available for $20.

Mixtile Blade 3 specifications :

Rockchip Octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC processor RK3588 NPU: Up to 6 TOPS

Up to 32 GB LPDDR4 memory and up to 256 GB eMMC storage HDMI interface: HDMI 2.1 output (8K @ 60 FPS or 4K @ 120 FPS), HDMI 2.0 input (4K @ 60 FPS)

H.264/H.265 video encoder up to 8K @ 30 FPS Video decoder: H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoder up to 8K @ 60 FPS

4-lane MIPI-DSI Storage expansion: 4-lane PCIe Gen 3 in U.2 port, SATA 3.0 in U.2 port, Micro-SD 3.0 flash socket

Mini-PCIe socket with PCIe Gen 2.1 and USB 2.0 support Ethernet expansion: Dual 2.5 gigabit Ethernet ports

Dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 A GPIOs: 40-pin GPIO socket that can be used as Digital I/O, I²C, USB 2.0, TTL UART, SPI, I²S

Preload customized Debian 11, also support other Linux distributions and Android 12 Power: 12 V DC standard SATA power in

2.5-inch Pico-ITX form factor, 100 x 72 mm Operating temperature: 0 to +80° C

“Mixtile Blade 3 is an affordable, power-efficient SBC built around the next-generation, 8 nm Rockchip RK3588 processor. Perfect for rapid development, AI-application prototyping, and edge computing, it allows you to cluster multiple Mixtile Blade 3 SBCs to scale your deployment. Mixtile Blade 3 ships with a customized Debian Linux distribution preloaded so that you can take full advantage of the board’s many hardware features right out of the box. “

“Out-of-the-box, Mixtile Blade 3 is a stackable computer with an onboard PCIe Gen3 edge connector that allows you to integrate several high-performance hardware platforms into a small form factor. Working together, that hardware delivers a network speed of up to 20 Gb/s and a memory bandwidth of up to 136 GB/s. A cluster of Mixtile Blade 3s in a 19-inch 2U chassis provides up to 600 processor cores and 1320 GHz of computing power while drawing less than 1500 W of power.”

“The leading-edge technology in Mixtile Blade 3 offers powerful, energy-efficient computational support for a diverse range of applications. Packed with potential, Mixtile Blade 3 tightly integrates two quad-core ARM processors and a separate NEON co-processor with support for powerful embedded-hardware engines that optimize performance for high-end, distributed edge computing. It combines high-performance computing for advanced computer vision and multimedia connectivity through the dynamic integration of hardware and software.”

To preorder the powerful single board computer jump over to the official product page on the crowd Supply website by following the link below

Source : Crowd Supply

