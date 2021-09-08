AAEON PICO-TGU4 compact PICO-ITX mini PC

AAEON has created a new mini PC powered by 11th generation core processors formerly Tiger Lake in the form of the PICO-TGU4. Capable of being powered by Intel Core U i3/i5/i7 or Intel Celeron processors supported by up to 32GB of on-board LPDDR4x memory, the PICO-TGU4 is equipped with 8 x USB connections, with two USB3.2 Gen 2 type A ports, two USB3.2 Gen 1 headers and four USB2.0 headers. The board also includes two serial port headers, as well as 8-bit GPIO and I2C/SMBUS connectors.

AAEON PICO-TGU4 mini PC Connectivity

The PICO-TGU4 mini PC also features dual LAN ports, one Intel i225 2.5 Gbps port for ultra-fast LAN connectivity, and on Intel i219 port with support for Intel vPro, enabling remote system monitoring. Additionally, the PICO-TGU4 offers storage flexibility with both SATA III (6.0 Gbps) and support for Mini Card mSATA storage. It also includes eDP and HDMI 2.0 delivering brilliant 4K 60 Hz resolution. The M.2 2280 slot on the AAEON PICO-TGU4 mini PC provides users with PCIe 4.0 [x4] speeds, perfect for AI accelerator cards such as the AI Core XM2280, as well as providing the throughput needed to support the next generation of AI accelerators and AI applications.

“The PICO-TGU4 offers a combination of performance, flexibility and scalability support that is not often seen on the compact PICO-ITX form factor,” said Ariel Long, Product Manager with AAEON’s Embedded Computing Division. “The 11th Generation Intel Core U processors allows the PICO-TGU4 to leverage both performance and new technologies to power applications from robotics and machine vision to Smart Factories and AI Edge Computing.”

PICO-TGU4 PC specifications

11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC

LPDDR4x on board memory, Max. 32 GB

2.5GbE Intel i225 + 1GbE Intel i219

HDMI2.0b x 1, 4Kx2K + eDP, up to HBR3 8K

M.2 2280 M key(PCIE by4 GEN4/SATA) x 1

SATA 6.0 Gb/s x 1

Full size mPCIe/mSATA x 1

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0

RS-232/422/485 x 2

Line-in/Line-out/MIC

DIO 8 bit

For more details on the AAEON PICO-TGU4 compact PICO-ITX mini PC jump over to the official page on the AAEON website by following the link below.

Source : AAEON

