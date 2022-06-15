CHIEFTEC ProCube Mini compact mini PC

CHIEFTEC has announced the imminent launch of a new compact mini PC in the form of the aptly named ProCube Mini, which will be officially launching next month during July 2022. Although no pricing or availability has been unveiled as yet the small PC is capable of accepting dual graphics cards up to 32 cm in length as well as 3x 3.5” HDD and 2x 2.5” SSDs if needed.

The CHIEFTEC ProCube Mini has been designed to provide users with a compact, multifunctional cube case in ITX form factor, providing “high flexibility” and a “prime example of highly functional design in compact dimensions” say the engineers at CHIEFTEC.

Compact mini PC

Specifications for the CN-01B-OP mini PC include a Mini ITX form factor measuring 356mm x 260mm x 195mm in size and weighing 3.79 kg. Ports include 2x USB3.2 Gen 1, Audio-out (AZALIA / HD-Audio), microphone and reset button as well as a single 120mm fan and radiator to the rear. The compact mini PC is capable of accepting CPU coolers up to a height of 145 mm and offers two expansion slots.

“With a front panel design that elegantly combines mesh and brushed aluminum, the ProCube Mini will blend in seamlessly in many environments from the living room to the home office and any corporate working environment. The CHIEFTEC ProCube Mini serves as a compact, multifunctional cube case in ITX form factor, while ensuring high flexibility for the components used.”

Source : CHIEFTEC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals