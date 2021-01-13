Palit GeForce RTX 3060 StormX and Dual graphics cards unveiled

Palit Microsystems has this week unveiled their new GeForce RTX 3060 StormX and Dual graphics cards. The authorized add-in-board partner of NVIDIA, announced the GeForce RTX 3060 Dual and StormX Series support the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. Enabling users to benefit from accelerate performance and enhance image quality.

“Together with real-time raytracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.”

“Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time raytracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.”

“The compact but powerful StormX Series is also introduced on Palit GeForce RTX 3060. The incredibly small package contains the mighty power of a full-sized graphics card. With only 17 cm in length, Palit StormX is perfect for small form factor system. Gamers can experience the 100% performance as a full-sized card while saving space and enjoy the portability.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals