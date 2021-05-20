Minisforum EliteMini TL50 mini PC powered by Intel Tiger Lake-U

If you are in the market for a new mini PC equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity you may be interested in the Minisforum EliteMini TL50 mini PC unveiled this week. The latest small form factor computer is equipped with Intel 11th generation CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics and supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. The Minisforum TL50 is available in only one configurations offering 12 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $699.

“EiteMini TL50 weighs only 603 g, which is palm-sized and flexible enough to meet all the scene expected in daily life. You can enjoy your PC life in every situation, from daily task handling, 4K video viewing, game playing and even light duty work such as content creation. Also you can expand your viewing area to better meet your needs with 3 displays featuring HDMI ([email protected]), DisplayPort ([email protected]) and Thunderbolt 4 interface ([email protected]).

EliteMiniTL50 comes with a built-in 512 GB NVMe (PCIe) SSD (up to 2 TB), two 2.5″ HDD (SATA 3.0 6.0 Gb/s) slots are available to increase the capacity significantly and ensure more storage capacity, lower latency, and quicker responsiveness in your workflow. Also, simple motherboard design allows you to gain access to the internals to upgrade your storage In just a few steps. TL50 comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (Tiger Lake), 4 cores/8 threads, backed up by Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8M Cache, max turbo frequency up to 4.20 GHz. It is 20% faster than its predecessor with more cache memory, DDR4-3200 memory and PCIe 4.0 support.”

The first 50 orders will receive a $100 discount and shipments are scheduled to start in July 2021, for more information full specifications jump over to the official Minisforum EliteMini TL50 mini PC product page by following the link below.

