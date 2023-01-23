Rock Pi 5 mini PC performance tested running Reborn OS

Following on from a previous test of the powerful Rock Pi 5 mini PC carried out by ETA Prime back in December last year. ETA Prime has this week published a new hands-on performance test of the single board computer running Reborn OS Arch Linux. The Rock Pi 5 is powered by Rockchip RK3588 SoC with a Oct core ARM processor offering users 4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55 that can be supported by up to 32GB 64bit LPDDR4X ram.

If you are looking for an alternative to the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems you might also be interested to know that the Rock Pi 5 also supports to 8K@60 HDMI, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI, 3.5mm jack with mic, USB Port, GbE LAN, PCIe 3.0 x4, PCIe 2.0, 40-pin color expansion header, RTC.

Rock Pi 5 mini PC

“In this video, we take a look at how well the new single board computer can function as a desktop replacement using an arch-based operating system known as Reborn OS. The new Radxa Rock 5 model B is powered by Rockchip RK3588 with up to 16GB of ram this arm-based single-board computer is powerful!”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Radxa website by following the link below.

Source : Radxa : ETA Prime





