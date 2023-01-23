Radxa Rock5 Model A RK3588S mini PC

To celebrate the Chinese New Year the engineers in developing team at Radxa have unveiled their latest mini PC creation in the form of the ROCK 5A. A small credit card size single board computer capable of supporting up to 8K. Connections on the mini PC take the form of A USB Type-C port for power supporting USB PD 2.0 and QC 2.0, a handy Micro SD Card slot, dual micro HDMI output ports, with one supporting displays up to 8Kp60 resolution and the other supporting up to 4Kp60.

Other peripheral ports include dual USB2 Type A, a single USB3 Type A, together with a single USB3 Type A OTG/HOST port, Gigabit Ethernet port (supports PoE with add-on PoE HAT), M.2 E Key with PCIe 2.1 one-lane, SATA, USB 2.0 support, eMMC module connector for eMMC 5.1 support, camera port offering four-lane MIPI CSI or two-lane MIPI CSI and an LCD Display port offering four-lane MIPI DSI if needed.

Pricing and availability

4GB RAM for $99 or $69 with a pre-order discount from AllnetChina

8GB RAM for $119 or $89 with a pre-order discount from AllnetChina

16GB RAM for $159 or $129 with a pre-order discount from AllnetChina

ROCK 5A mini PC specifications

Rockchip RK3588S SoC

Quad Cortex-A76 @ 2.2~2.4GHz and a quad Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz based on Arm DynamIQ configuration

Arm Mali G610MC4 GPU supporting: OpenGL ES1.1, ES2.0, and ES3.2 OpenCL 1.1, 1.2 and 2.2 Vulkan 1.1 and 1.2 Embedded high performance 2D image acceleration module

NPU supporting INT4/INT8/INT16/FP16/BF16 and TF32 acceleration and computing power is up to 6TOPs

64bits LPDDR4x RAM options: 4GB 8GB 16GB

Able to provide 3 display outputs via two HDMI, and one MIPI DSI

H.265/H.264/AV1/AVS2 multivideo decoder up to 8K@60fps

H.264/H.265 multivideo decoder up to 8K@30fps

For full specifications of the Radxa Rock5 Model A mini PC jump over to the official Radxa website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Radxa : AllnetChina





