Cable Matter 8K USB-C hub with HDMI support

Connectivity solutions provider Cable Matter has launched one of the very first USB-C hubs available offering both 4K 120 Hz and 8K video as specified in HDMI 2.1. The multiport adapter has been designed to transform a single USB-C port into a video and “peripheral powerhouse” instantly adding a Gigabit Ethernet port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, and an HDMI port to a single port. The 8K USB-C Hub with HDMI support drive a 4K 120 Hz television or an 8K monitor and supports USB-C Power Delivery for pass-through host charging of up to 100 W.

“The USB-C Multiport Adapter is one of the first USB-C hubs with support for 4K 120 Hz and 8K video over HDMI,” said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. “It is the perfect productivity accessory for gamers and mobile workers.”

“As display technology rapidly advances, tech enthusiasts have struggled with driving the latest ultra-high-resolution displays and televisions. Gamers and content creators wishing to connect their laptops to 4K 120 Hz televisions relied on single-port USB-C to HDMI adapters because most existing hubs only support 4K 30 Hz. This reduces the utility and versatility of USB-C and increases costs.”

“The Cable Matters USB-C dock overcomes this limitation by providing a one-adapter solution for 4K 120 Hz and 8K video, 5 Gbps USB peripherals, and gigabit networking all in one. Now, gamers can connect lag-free gigabit Ethernet, USB video game controllers, and a 4K 120 Hz television or 8K monitor into a single USB-C port. The multiport adapter is the ultimate productivity and entertainment accessory for work and play over USB-C. It is the perfect choice for business workers in hybrid workplaces as well.”

Source : Cable Matters

