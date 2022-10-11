MediaTek Dimensity 1080 mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has unveiled its latest mobile processor for smartphones, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, the processor is designed for 5G smartphones.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1080is the successor to the Dimensity 920 and it comes with improved performance and more.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers.”

The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, combined with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, for faster performance whether users are gaming, streaming or browsing. The chipset’s 6nm design provides a host of power-savings benefits that deliver longer battery life.

With support for a 200MP main camera and MediaTek’s Imagiq image signal processor (ISP), the Dimensity 1080 packs all the latest camera features users need to take super high-quality photos and videos. Plus, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution, offering the streamer generation superior video capture results in all lighting conditions.

The first smartphones to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 will launch in Q4 of 2022, you can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source MediaTek



