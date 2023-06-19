QNAP Qfile Pro phone app makes backups and remote NAS access easier

Owners of QNAP network attached storage solutions might be interested to know the company has this month released a new QNAP Qfile Pro phone app specifically created to help make accessing your NAS remotely easier as well as simplifying the process of backing up your phone to your NAS box. Helping to keep all your most important documents, photographs and media safely backed up.

Easily backup your phone

The new QNAP Qfile Pro phone app features an enhanced user interface designed to make the backup of mobile files to the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) system more effortless, and the navigation, access, streaming, and sharing of NAS files more efficient. QNAP plans to roll out additional features in a phased manner, including tabs for recently accessed files and Qsync integration, to further enhance user experiences.

Access your NAS from your phone

The importance of mobile data security in our increasingly digital world cannot be overstated. Nonetheless, the task of backing up data has often been perceived as tedious due to growing data volumes and the associated costs of cloud storage. In this context, QNAP’s NAS solutions offer a more economical and larger storage alternative in the long run compared to cloud services. The introduction of the Qfile Pro app makes the backup process from mobile devices to the NAS system much more streamlined, making QNAP’s offerings an attractive storage solution for home users, creators, and businesses alike.

QNAP Qfile Pro phone app

The Qfile Pro app comes with a variety of features designed to optimize the user experience:

– Backup of Photos/Videos: The app can automatically backup photos and videos from a mobile device to the NAS based on user settings.

– Manage NAS files with Mobile Devices: Users have the capability to browse, access, and stream files from their NAS wherever they may be.

– Secure and Easy Connections: The app allows users to easily and securely connect to NAS files via myQNAPcloud without the need for UPnP or port forwarding settings.

– File Transfer Center Tab: This feature enables users to monitor all sharing links, team folders, and the groups or individuals who have access to each sharing link. This is particularly useful if users are sharing NAS files with family, friends, colleagues, or clients. The app also provides flexible access permission settings.

– Recently Processed Files: The Qfile Pro app detects and lists recently accessed and recently deleted files, thereby enabling users to find desired files faster.

– Qsync Integration: Slated for release in the third quarter of 2023, the Qfile Pro app will integrate with Qsync Pro to allow for synchronization of NAS folders with mobile devices.

Download for free

The Qfile Pro application for iOS is currently available for download free of charge. The Android version is expected to be released in July 2023.

In conclusion, the Qfile Pro mobile app is a significant upgrade, offering a more sophisticated and user-friendly interface that enhances the experience of backing up mobile data to a NAS system. Its suite of features is designed to make the management of NAS files more seamless and efficient for users, while its integration with Qsync Pro promises an even more streamlined file synchronization process in the future.

Source: QNAP



