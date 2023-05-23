Samsung TV Plus gets a new mobile app

Samsung has announced that it is updating its Samsung TV Plus mobile app, and the new version of the app comes with a new look and also a new range of features, and more.

This new mobile app will be available in the UK in May and June and you can see more details about what new features and changes that are comin to the app below.

As part of the update and exclusive to the UK, Samsung will be launching a vertical video experience within the Samsung TV Plus mobile app. Rolling out to customers across May and June, it will allow users to scroll through short videos of their favourite content, all optimised for a mobile device.

Head of Product, Gus Grimaldi, Samsung Europe: “We’ve made fresh and exciting updates to our popular Samsung TV Plus mobile app which will make watching premium TV shows and movies even better for our customers. The number of people using the free app has more than doubled within the last year and our new update gives Galaxy users an opportunity to watch exclusive content in a more mobile-friendly way on-the-go.”

The app offers Galaxy users’ instant access to 100+ free channels with no need for any payments, sign-ups, subscriptions or additional devices. Available on all Samsung mobile devices* in 24 countries and comprising of thousands of channels globally, Samsung TV Plus offers free TV content for everyone to enjoy.

You can find out more information about the latest version of the and the new version of the Samsung TV Plus mobile app over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



