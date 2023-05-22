Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G smartphone was made official back in March and now a version of the handset is launching in India and it will be available for INR 13,999 which is about $168.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display and has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, the device is powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 mobile processor, the previous model that was announced had a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 4G smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and there are two storage options 64GB or 128GB and there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the new Galaxy A14 4G there is a 13-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 15W charging, the 64GB model costs INR 13,999 which is about $168, and the 128GB model costs INR 14,999 which is about $180 at the current exchange rate.

Source Sammobile

Filed Under: Android News



