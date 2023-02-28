Samsung Galaxy A14 4G unveiled

Last month we saw the new Galaxy A14 5G and now Samsung has launched its new Samsung Galaxy A14 4G. The two handsets share a similar design and also specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion, which can take up to a 1TB card.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W charging, there is a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Galaxy A14 4G there is a 13-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

You can find out more details about the new 4G version of the Galaxy A14 smartphone over at Smsung’s website at the link below. The handset will come in three colors, Silver, Dark Red and Black.

Source Samsung





