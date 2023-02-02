RØDE NTH-100M professional over ear headset

RØDE has this week introduced its latest professional over here headset in the form of the NTH-100M. Designed to combine exceptional sonic performance of the award-winning NTH-100 headphones with a broadcast-quality headset microphone. The NTH-100M features custom-matched 40 mm dynamic drivers and offers a “very open, natural sound signature, making them ideal for a wide range of applications” explains RØDE. The NTH-Mic features a miniature condenser capsule capable of delivering highly detailed voice reproduction suitable for podcasts, gaming, streaming and more.

“The NTH-100 headphones have been hugely successful since their release back in March,” said RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. We spent years meticulously designing these headphones to deliver the best listening experience possible, and they were an instant hit with everyone from audio professionals to home musicians and content creators, particularly for their highly accurate sound signature and ultra-comfortable design. It was incredibly gratifying to see our hard work pay off and now it is with great pleasure that we can deliver everything the NTH-100s have to offer in a professional headset.”

Pro over ear headset

The NTH-100M is a professional over-ear headset that combines the exceptional sonic performance of the award-winning NTH-100 headphones with a broadcast-quality headset microphone. Whether you’re in media or broadcast, podcasting, streaming, gaming or working from home or in the office, the NTH-100M offers crystal-clear voice capture and pristine audio in an incredibly comfortable and sleek package.

RØDE NTH-100M features

Professional over-ear headset

Custom-matched drivers deliver an incredibly accurate frequency response and low distortion

Precision-engineered acoustic construction optimized for exceptional detail, clarity and a very natural sound

Broadcast-grade microphone for natural voice reproduction and excellent speech intelligibility in any environment

Microphone is positioned for optimal plosive rejection for crystal-clear voice capture

Alcantara® headband and earcup cushions with revolutionary CoolTech gel

Fully adjustable headband with FitLok locking system

Easily detach the microphone via its sturdy locking connector to use as professional monitoring headphones

Designed and made using high-grade components in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

NTH-Mic headset microphone also available separately

“NTH-100M offers the same premium features, with the addition of a broadcast-grade headset microphone, making it ideal for media and broadcast, podcasting, streaming, conference calls and other business applications. The microphone is also available as a standalone accessory, the NTH-Mic, allowing existing NTH-100 users to transform their headphones into a professional headset.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by RØDE but you can expect more information to be available from its worldwide partners very soon.

Source : RØDE





