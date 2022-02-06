AVA wireless portable touchscreen monitor is perfect for gaming, work and leisure

If you’re in the market for a lightweight portable touchscreen monitor the latest AVA 4K wireless HD display may be worth more investigation. Available in 3 different sizes offering a 13.3, 15.6 or 17.3 inch screen the monitor can be connected wirelessly to your favorite devices whether it be a games console, PC or mobile device.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $489 or £362 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Connect the monitor wirelessly to your console

“AVA next-gen portable monitor excelled the others do, adopting the most advanced mm-Wave wireless HD technology for its wireless touchback and wirelessHD display into one wireless transmission. No pairing Bluetooth is needed anymore. Powerful signal coverage extends to 20 meters (66 feet), freely have more fun everywhere. Take you to the next-gen wirelessHD experience.”

If the AVA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the AVA 4K portable touchscreen monitor project watch the promotional video below.

“From now on, let’s enjoy the simplicity of built-in mm-Wave touch technology. Forget the Bluetooth pairing complexity. With this next-gen touch technology, wireless touchback is much easier than before. AVA wirelessHD touchscreen is innovative for sure bringing you the best experience. It’s pretty incredible that it requires no pairing at all.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 4K portable touchscreen monitor, jump over to the official AVA crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals