Joby desk, camera and wireless microphone range unveiled from $79

Joby the company behind the GorillaPod camera mount system, has this week moved any different direction and has introduced its new range of desk, camera mounted and wireless microphones specifically designed with streamers and podcasters in mind. The new range of microphones feature the Wavo range designed to provide creators with “amazing control”. Featuring a “brand-new hybrid analog/digital technology that combines superior acoustic performance with powerful digital sound processing in real time” explains Joby.

Wireless microphone

Wavo Air as the name suggests is a wireless microphone priced at $250 offering high quality and secure 2.4Ghz wireless audio transmission, together with a unique modular mounting system, fast pairing, a 6 hour battery life and support for both iOS and Android phones.

Camera mounted microphone

The Wavo PRO range offer camera mountable microphones using shot gun mounts the ability to focus the microphones direction and offering key sound adjustments. The Wavo Lav is a professional wearable microphone designed for creators and filmmakers and is priced at $80. Finally for those preferring a desk or boom/arm mounted microphone the Wavo POD is priced at $100.

Desk or arm mounted microphone

For more information on all the new microphones in the Joby range jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Joby

