ROCWARE RC08 web camera, speaker & microphone with auto focus and more

ROCWARE-RC08 is a new web camera equipped with a wealth of features allowing you to free up space on your desk removing the need for expensive separate microphones or speakers. The compact web camera is equipped with autofocus technology a 360° rotating stand, lossless portrait mode and more.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the web camera has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 45 days remaining. The RC08 web camera features a 1080P full HD resolution sensor and is capable of capturing video at 30fps.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

ROCWARE RC08 web camera

“As a professional audio and video equipment provider for online interaction, we are pleased to announce the launch of ROCWARE’s newest addition – RC08. RC08 enables users to produce high-quality content and enjoy a professional experience without having to worry about low-quality video calls, bulkiness, multiple devices occupying space, complicated wiring, or high-cost issues. RC08 will meet all your needs in a compact and easy-to-use setup, whether you are streaming a game, taking an online class at home, or holding a conference call.”

With the assumption that the ROCWARE RC08 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the ROCWARE RC08 web camera project play the promotional video below.

“In terms of laptop lens versus RC08, the latter can provide a wider view due to its 90°wide-angle view, which means will cover more people, whereas the laptop’s lens only captures the area it is pointed at. In addition to its instant ToF autofocus, 1080P full HD lens with 90° wide-angle, the RC08 will provide different devices with the ability to flexibly aim at different angles no matter installed on desktop computers, laptops, desktops, or tripods.”

“RC08 is equipped with 1080P full HD resolution, 30fps/25fps image encoding speed, and 2.07 million effective pixels (effective pixels are the pixels that are active in the actual photosensitivity imaging under the lens zoom ratio) enable it to capture your movements in real-time without a glitch, with a 90° wide-angle view can better record the character and environment, which makes meetings and online courses more realistic even when miles apart.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the web camera, jump over to the official ROCWARE RC08 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

