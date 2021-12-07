Neat Worker Bee II condenser microphone now available

Neat Worker has announced the availability of its new Bee II condenser microphone priced at just under $170 the Cardioid Medium Diaphragm condenser microphone offers XLR Output and is equipped within internal capsule shockmount making it perfect for recording, streaming, gaming and pod casting.

Neat Worker Bee II condenser microphone

– Ideal for vocals, streaming, guitar amps, brass, drums, and other “big” sounds

– Detailed, silky pickup of vocals, acoustic guitar, percussion

– Tight pickup pattern allows recording, podcasting, streaming and gaming in untreated rooms

– Proprietary 25 mm medium diaphragm condenser capsule with internal shockmount

– Cardioid polar pattern; XLR output

– Beautifully styled modern design; custom Class-A discrete electronics for superb audio quality

“The Neat Worker Bee II is a solid-state cardioid condenser microphone with an internally shockmounted, medium-sized 25mm capsule and discrete Class A electronics that can handle high sound pressure levels with a wide frequency and dynamic range. The Worker Bee II is the ideal creation tool for recording, podcasting, and streaming applications. It sounds great on guitar amps, brass, live recordings, drums, and other “big” sounds, but retains a level of detail that brings out the nuances in vocals, spoken voice, and plucked instruments such as acoustic guitar and percussion. Plus, the Worker Bee II’s compact size is perfect for positioning in tight spaces. Let a Worker Bee II loose in your home or studio and you’ll quickly be rewarded with the hardest working mic in the industry!”

Source : NW

