New Razer Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X professional microphones

Razer has introduced a pair of new professional microphones in the form of the Razer Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X priced at $150 or €160 and $100 or €110 respectively. Features of the Seiren V2 Pro include a dynamic microphone to enable rich, powerful vocal capture with a 20 Hz Frequency Response and the ability to capture a full range of audio thanks to a high pass filter to block out unwanted low frequencies, analogue gain limiter to prevent voice distortion and a superior dynamic range and precision with 24-bit rate.

Features of the Razer Seiren V2 X professional microphone include a 25 mm condenser microphone for natural vocal quality, supercardioid pickup pattern for greater voice isolation, analog gain limiter to prevent voice distortion and again a superior dynamic range and precision with 24-bit rate.

“Sound like a pro and take your production quality up a notch with the Razer Seiren V2 Pro—a dynamic USB microphone designed for those serious about streaming. Whether you’re an industry vet or a professional-to-be, enjoy top-notch voice clarity and quality thanks to its suite of high-end features. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro’s incredible low end gives your voice a deep, warm quality similar to those of professional radio DJs—a rich, full tone that keeps your audience hooked. It also has greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics to ensure total vocal clarity.”

“Stand out amongst a sea of streamers with clarity that cuts through the noise. Be heard with the Razer Seiren V2 X—a USB condenser microphone perfect for any streaming setup, packed with all the tech required to make your voice truly come to life. The mic’s impressive sensitivity is capable of capturing your voice with a high degree of accuracy especially at higher frequencies, ensuring that you sound to others just like the true you. Our USB condenser microphone is designed to suppress noise from the back and sides, so it can capture your voice clearly without picking up on background sounds like typing or mouse clicks.”

