MSI GeForce RTX 30 Ti graphics card range unveiled

MSI has introduced its new range of GeForce RTX 30 Ti graphics cards offering three news designs available for both GPUs – SUPRIM, GAMING TRIO, and VENTUS 3X in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti offer features such as raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications, says MSI.

“SUPRIM cards with the new GeForce RTX 30 GPUs have been designed for performance, efficiency, and prestige. Cooled with TRI FROZR 2S, our most advanced air cooling system yet, heat is effectively dissipated from critical board components with TORX FAN 4.0, Airflow Control fins, Core Pipes, a base plate, and even a dedicated heatsink for the memory modules. Polished aluminium on the exterior of the cooler and the backplate impart an armored aesthetic while reinforcing the length of the card. RGB lighting flows with millions of colors and an array of customizable of dynamic lighting options will dazzle onlookers. With Dual BIOS, users can quickly opt for low noise or for additional performance with the flip of a switch.”

“The latest iteration of our GAMING TRIO Series design has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust. At the forefront is the TORX Fan 4.0 design with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card, but provides passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the MSI Center software utility.”

Source : TPU : MSI

