RØDE NTH-100 professional over-ear headphones $149

RØDE has launched their new NTH-100 professional over-ear headphones this week making them available to purchase priced at $149. “Decades in the making, the RØDE NTH-100 headphones are finally here. You can be sure it was worth the wait.” The RØDE NTH-100 headphones are equipped with custom-matched 40 mm dynamic drivers. That have been apparently “painstakingly crafted” to provide wearers with extremely accurate frequency response and exceptional clarity. With the design based on a custom voice coil with a “four-layer ultra-high-tension aluminum alloy as its core”.

“The NTH-100s are packed with functional features that every creator needs from a pair of headphones. This includes cable attachments on both earcups so the cable can be positioned where is most comfortable and convenient; a high-quality locking connector for each attachment, ensuring complete security if the cable is tugged or pulled;

easy left and right earcup identification, with luminous letters, colour-coding and braille; and more. Every aspect of the NTH-100s has been meticulously crafted to deliver exceptional sonic performance for critical listening, from monitoring to mixing to mastering. They are ideal for all forms of content creation at home, in the studio or in the field, including music production, podcasting and livestreaming, location recording, and video production or editing. “

RØDE NTH-100 headphones features :

Custom-matched drivers that deliver an incredibly accurate frequency response and low distortion – ideal for critical listening in all content creation applications

Precision-engineered acoustic construction optimized for exceptional detail and clarity Alcantara earcup and headband cushions for superior comfort

Unique ergonomic earcups with memory foam cushions for excellent noise isolation and revolutionary CoolTech gel for reducing fatigue

Fully adjustable headband with FitLok locking system for a tailored feel

Rugged, hard-wearing construction and modular design for unmatched durability Designed and made using high-grade components in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

“The design of the NTH-100s is instantly iconic, with clean lines and sleek finishes. They are also built to withstand the rigours of creating day in, day out. Every pair is made in RØDE’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia using high-grade materials: the headband is high-strength spring steel with a durable, scratch-resistant coating;

the Alcantara headband and earpads are highly durable and easy to clean, and the easy-roll cable is extremely resistant to wear and tear. These components are also user-replaceable and can be taken off and swapped out in seconds. This modular design ensures maximum longevity, even with vigorous daily use over many years. The FitLok headband also minimises movement, further enhancing durability.”

Source : RØDE

