JBL Tour ONE M2 wireless over-ear headphones

As well as announcing their new JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds which come complete with their own charging case equipped with a touchscreen control panel. JBL Harman has also introduced a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones in the form of the Tour ONE M2.

Designed to provide hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned drivers to “fill your ears with only the best sound whether on-the-go, at work or at home“. The new over ear headphones will be available to purchase throughout Europe from January 2023 onwards priced at €299 and are expected to roll out to the United States and Australia shortly afterwards.

Wireless over-ear headphones

With up to 50 hours of playtime, or 30 hours with ANC activated, the JBL Tour ONE M2 over-ear headphones have been designed to provide perfect audio even during the longest trips. “Forgot to charge and need to dash? Fast charge means 10 minutes plugged in and you’ll have 5 hours of legendary JBL Pro Sound. Set up a customized hearing profile with Harman’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0 for the ultimate personalized sound performance”.

“We are delighted to introduce the latest JBL Tour line up – the JBL Tour PRO 2 and the JBL Tour ONE M2. Our JBL Tour products are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in headphones, and our two new products are packed with innovative technologies. I am delighted with what we have created, particularly the smart charging case of the JBL Tour PRO 2. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, we continue to elevate the audio experience.” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “

“the JBL Tour ONE M2 combines JBL’s best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned drivers to fill your ears with only the best sound whether on-the-go, at work or at home. True Adaptive ANC technology automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time, eliminating distractions and maximising your listening experience. Advanced built-in voice recognition reacts to your voice, pauses music and enables Ambient Aware. Ready to get back to it? Your music and JBL’s next level True Adaptive ANC automatically resume once the conversation is over.”

JBL Tour ONE M2 features :

True adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound

40mm dynamic drivers tuned by legendary JBL PRO sound

Customisable sound experience with Personi-fi 2.0

4-mic superior calls with VoiceAware

Immersive JBL Spatial Sound

Up to 50 hours total music playback (30 hours with ANC activated)

Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio compatible

Comfortable, compact, foldable design and just 268g in weight

Source : JBL

