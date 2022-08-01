Harman compact JBL VTX A6 and B15 Subwoofer

American audio electronics company Harman a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics has this week unveiled its new Harman compact subwoofer systems in the form of the VTX A6 subcompact dual 6.5-inch passive line array element and the B15 compact, arrayable 15-inch subwoofer. The A6 6.5-inch is engineered from the ground up for “stunning sonic performance and ease of integration and deployment“, says Harman and can be used either as a standalone system or as a supplement to larger VTX systems. Check out the videos below for an overview of the new compact subwoofers features.

VTX A6 Compact Subwoofer features :

– High-frequency section features a custom 3-inch polymer annular-diaphragm compression driver and integrated waveguide for crisp, distortion-free highs

– Custom 6.5-inch woofers are based on JBL’s Differential Drive dual-voicecoil, dual-gap design for superior low-frequency performance in a compact footprint

– Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI) horn design provides 120° horizontal dispersion in a reduced cabinet size

– Efficient passive crossover network allows 16 speakers to be connected to a single Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifier

– Industry-leading auto-locking rigging and suspension features allow fast, accurate deployment in flown and ground-stacked configurations

– A6 and B15 have the same cabinet width and suspension hardware, allowing the two products to be combined in flown and ground-stacked configurations

– Fully compatible with JBL LAC-3, Array Link and Performance Manager software

– Neutrik speakON NL4 connectors

– Rugged, exterior-grade birch enclosure with black Duraflex finish and recessed handholds

– Powder-coated, hex-perforated steel grilles with acoustically transparent cloth backing

– Available accessories include mini frame, suspension bar, base plate, ceiling mount, cover, ground stack accessory, pole adapter and transport cover and accessories

“Introducing the newest members of JBL Professional’s flagship VTX line array series, the VTX A6 subcompact dual 6.5-inch passive line array element, the B15 compact, arrayable 15-inch subwoofer and the B15G compact subwoofer, which is acoustically identical to the B15 but designed without rigging hardware, reducing weight and cost for situations where rigging is not required. “

“It houses two custom 6.5-inch woofers and a 3-inch annular-diaphragm compression driver and features acoustic innovations pioneered in JBL’s VTX line, including JBL’s patented Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI) and Differential Drive® dual-voicecoil, dual-magnet woofer. It all adds up to big-system performance in a low-profile loudspeaker, with low-frequency extension to 67 Hz and 134 dB max SPL.”

“Extend the low-end range of VTX full-range systems with the VTX B15 15-inch subwoofer. The B15 features acoustic advancements such as SlipStream™ double-flared exponential ports and Differential Drive dual-voicecoil design and is based on JBL’s new 2285H 15-inch woofer, which is engineered for linearity, efficiency and excursion that rival 18-inch models. Two B15 versions are available: the arrayable B15 and the B15G, which is designed without rigging hardware for ground-stacked applications.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, for details contact Harman directly via their website using the link below.

Source : Harman : Music Connection

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals