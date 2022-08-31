JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds feature touchscreen controls

JBL have introduced a new Tour Pro 2 earbuds featuring a touchscreen control panel allowing you to quickly adjust ANC or Ambient modes on your earbuds. Featuring connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio to adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) the Tour Pro 2 earbuds are equipped with 10mm High Fidelity Neodymium drivers and their ordeal can be customized using the Personi-fi 2.0 software.

” The latest additions to the JBL Tour line-up push performance to the next level with a smart, seamless user experience and superior audio, including immersive JBL Spatial Sound and the first true wireless earbuds to be encased in JBL’s innovative smart case.”

Featuring a 1.45” LED touch display users can easily check battery status enable or disable ambient sound as well as select ANC and more. The new JBL earbuds provide up to 40 hours of use with the earbuds offering up to 10 hours and the charging case an additional 30. The JBL Tour Pro 2 will soon be launching throughout Europe during January 2023 priced at €249 and are expected to roll out to the United States and Australia shortly afterwards.

“JBL Tour PRO 2 launches with the world’s first smart charging case. Transform your TWS experience beyond audio – just tap the 1.45” inch LED touch display to manage your music, customise your earbuds, receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real time without touching your phone. Enjoy simplified navigation and customisation without the need to take out your phone or open the JBL Headphones app – the Tour PRO 2 smart charging case connects you to the things that matter most. “

JBL Tour PRO 2 features :

True adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound

10mm dynamic drivers powered by legendary JBL PRO sound

Customisable sound experience with Personi-fi 2.0

Immersive JBL Spatial Sound

40 hours total music playback (10 hours in the earbuds with a further 30 in the case)

6-mic perfect calls with VoiceAware

Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio compatible

Oval Tube design with multiple ear tip sizes for comfort, performance and the perfect seal

Source : JBL

