Raspberry Pi Astro Pi flight case 3D print designs made available

If you are interested in building your very own Raspberry Pi Astro Pi computer system similar to that being used on the International Space Station to carry out experiments. You’ll be pleased to know that the official Raspberry Pi Foundation has made available the 3D print files and designs you will need to create your very own case and assembly. The Pi Foundation has also created a new how-to guide for 3D printing and building your very own Raspberry Pi Astro Pi computer.

Raspberry Pi Astro Pi

“It wasn’t long after the first Raspberry Pi computer was launched that people started creating the first cases for it. Over the years, they’ve designed really useful ones, along with some very stylish ones. Without a doubt, the most useful and stylish one has to be the Astro Pi flight case. This case houses the Astro Pi units, the hardware young people use when they take part in the European Astro Pi Challenge. Designed by the amazing Jon Wells for the very first Astro Pi Challenge, which was part of Tim Peake’s Principia mission to the ISS in 2015, the case has become an iconic part of the Astro Pi journey for young people.”

“The design of the original flight case, although functional, formed an emotional connection with the young people who took part in the programme and is an engaging and integral part of the experience of the Astro Pi.” When we published the first how-to guide for 3D printing an Astro Pi case and making a working replica of the unit, it was immediately popular. We saw an exciting range of cases being produced. Some people (such as me) tried to make theirs look as similar as possible to the original aluminium flight unit, even using metallic spray paint to complete the effect. Others chose to go for a multicolour model, or even used glow-in-the-dark filament.”

“We’ve made some changes to the original CAD designs to make printing the Mark II case parts and assembling a working replica unit as easy as possible. Unlike the STL files for the Mark I case, we’ve kept the upper and lower body components as single parts, rather than splitting each into two thinner halves. 3D printers have continued to improve since we wrote the first how-to guide. Most now have heated beds, which prevent warping, and we’ve successfully printed the Mark II parts on a range of affordable machines”

