Next-Gen Handheld Benchmarks and Prices Have Leaked



The latest leaks surrounding next-gen handheld gaming PCs suggest new processors are coming. Like AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme and devices such as the ROG Xbox Alli X, ROG Xbox Ally, and MSI Claw A8, the portable gaming landscape is about to be transformed. But here’s the catch: these advancements come with a hefty price tag, sparking a heated debate among gamers. Are these handheld powerhouses truly worth the investment, or are they just a flashy alternative to traditional gaming laptops? The stakes are high, and the benchmarks are in—offering a glimpse into what could be the most exciting evolution in gaming hardware yet.

ETA Prime uncovers the performance leaps these devices bring to the table, from higher frame rates to seamless multitasking, and explore how they stack up against their predecessors and even gaming laptops. Whether you’re eyeing the premium MSI Claw A8 or the more budget-friendly ROG Xbox Ally, each device offers unique strengths and trade-offs that could redefine your gaming experience. But with prices ranging from $699 to over $1,000, the question remains: does portability justify the cost? Join us as we delve into the specs, pricing, and what these benchmarks reveal about the future of handheld gaming. After all, the decision isn’t just about power—it’s about how you play.

Next-Gen Handheld Gaming PCs

ROG Xbox Alli X vs ROG Xbox Ally

For those exploring handheld gaming PCs, the ROG Xbox Alli X and ROG Xbox Ally stand out as two prominent options. Each device caters to different gaming needs, offering distinct performance levels and features.

ROG Xbox Alli X: This model is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor , boasting 8 cores, 16 threads, and an RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU (iGPU) with 16 compute units. It is designed to handle graphically intensive games with ease, making it ideal for gamers seeking high performance.

This model is powered by the , boasting 8 cores, 16 threads, and an with 16 compute units. It is designed to handle graphically intensive games with ease, making it ideal for gamers seeking high performance. ROG Xbox Ally: Positioned as a mid-tier option, it features the AMD Ryzen Z2A processor, which includes 4 cores, 8 threads, and an RDNA 2 iGPU with 8 compute units. While less powerful than the Alli X, it remains a capable choice for casual and moderate gaming needs.

Key differences in battery life and storage further distinguish these models:

The Alli X is equipped with an 80Wh battery and a 1TB SSD , providing extended gaming sessions and ample storage for larger game libraries.

is equipped with an and a , providing extended gaming sessions and ample storage for larger game libraries. The Ally features a smaller 60Wh battery and 512GB of storage, making it a more budget-friendly alternative while still offering decent performance.

Pricing reflects these differences in specifications. The Alli X is expected to cost €899 (~$1,050 USD), while the Ally is priced at €599 (~$699 USD). For gamers prioritizing top-tier performance, the Alli X is the clear choice. However, the Ally offers an accessible entry point into handheld gaming without compromising too much on quality.

MSI Claw A8: A High-Performance Handheld

The MSI Claw A8 emerges as a premium option in the next-gen handheld gaming market. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, it is paired with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD, making sure smooth multitasking and sufficient storage for extensive game libraries. Its 8-inch 120Hz IPS display with variable refresh rate (VRR) delivers fluid visuals, making it particularly suited for fast-paced and graphically demanding games.

The device also features an 80Wh battery, promising extended playtime even during intensive gaming sessions. Early benchmarks suggest a 20% performance improvement over the previous-generation Ryzen Z1 Extreme, thanks to the enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities of the Z2 Extreme. Priced at approximately $959 USD for pre-orders in Taipei, the Claw A8 positions itself as a premium choice for gamers who demand both power and portability.

Next-Gen Handheld Benchmarks and Prices Leaked!

Performance Highlights: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme

The AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor sets a new standard for handheld gaming performance. Compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, it offers several key improvements:

Higher frame rates, allowing smoother and more immersive gameplay.

Enhanced efficiency, particularly at lower thermal design power (TDP) settings, balancing performance with extended battery life.

When compared to competing processors such as the Intel Core Ultra 7258V and AMD Ryzen HX 370, the Z2 Extreme holds its ground, delivering competitive results in both CPU and GPU benchmarks. These advancements ensure that next-generation handheld gaming PCs can handle modern titles at high settings without compromising portability or performance.

Handheld Gaming PCs vs. Traditional Gaming Laptops

Despite their impressive capabilities, next-gen handheld gaming PCs come with a significant cost. For the same price—or in some cases, less—you could purchase a gaming laptop with superior hardware, including dedicated GPUs and larger displays. However, handheld devices offer a unique advantage: portability. They allow you to enjoy gaming on the go without sacrificing too much in terms of performance.

The decision ultimately hinges on your gaming priorities. If portability and convenience are essential, these handhelds may justify their price. On the other hand, if you prioritize raw power, larger screens, or cost-effectiveness, a traditional gaming laptop might be the better option. It’s important to weigh the trade-offs carefully before making a purchase.

Consumer Interest and Key Considerations

As the release dates for these devices draw closer, consumer interest continues to grow. Gamers are eagerly awaiting detailed reviews and official pricing to make informed decisions. If you’re considering investing in one of these next-gen handhelds, it’s crucial to evaluate the following factors:

Performance vs. cost: Are the performance improvements worth the premium price?

Are the performance improvements worth the premium price? Portability: How important is the ability to game on the go in your daily routine?

How important is the ability to game on the go in your daily routine? Alternative options: Would a gaming laptop or an older handheld model better suit your needs and budget?

The next generation of handheld gaming PCs promises to push the boundaries of portable gaming. Whether they are the right choice for you depends on your gaming habits, performance expectations, and budget.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



