Minisforum MS-S1 MAX Review : The Future of High-Performance Computing?

Have you ever wondered if a mini PC could truly rival the performance of a high-end desktop? Enter the Minisforum MS-S1 MAX, a compact powerhouse that’s rewriting the rules of what small form-factor PCs can achieve. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus, this sleek machine doesn’t just punch above its weight, it delivers a knockout. From handling AI-driven workloads to excelling at creative tasks like video editing and 3D rendering, the MS-S1 MAX promises to be more than just a space-saver; it’s a serious contender for professionals and enthusiasts alike. But is it really the ultimate solution for high-performance computing in a compact design? Let’s break it down.

In this review Tech Notice explore what makes the MS-S1 MAX such a standout in the world of mini PCs. From its shared memory architecture that gives the GPU access to up to 64 GB of RAM, to its energy efficiency that rivals desktop titans like the Ryzen 7950X, this device is packed with innovations. But no system is perfect, and the MS-S1 MAX has its share of trade-offs, including limited upgradeability and the absence of external GPU support. Whether you’re a creative professional, an AI enthusiast, or someone seeking a clutter-free workstation, this review will help you decide if this compact machine is the right fit for your needs. After all, sometimes the smallest packages deliver the biggest surprises.

Key Features of the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus Processor

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Minisforum MS-S1 MAX is a compact mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus processor, designed for high-performance tasks like AI workloads, creative applications, and data-intensive processes.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus features a System-on-Chip (SoC) design with integrated CPU, GPU, and Neural Processing Unit (NPU), offering high memory bandwidth and energy efficiency comparable to high-end desktop CPUs.

The system features a sleek, space-saving design with an integrated power supply, efficient cooling, and low noise levels, making it ideal for modern workspaces.

Connectivity options include four USB 4 ports, dual 10 Gbps Ethernet ports, dual M.2 SSD slots, and a PCIe slot, though upgradeability is limited due to soldered components and no external GPU support.

While delivering exceptional performance for AI and creative workflows, its limitations, such as lack of upgradeability and missing features like an SD card reader, may not suit users seeking extensive customization.

At the heart of the MS-S1 MAX lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus, a System-on-Chip (SoC) that integrates a CPU, GPU, and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) into a single, cohesive package. This architecture is designed to minimize latency and maximize efficiency, making it particularly well-suited for high-performance tasks. Key highlights of this processor include:

Shared Memory Architecture : Supports up to 128 GB of shared memory, with the GPU capable of accessing up to 64 GB of RAM for graphics-intensive operations.

: Supports up to 128 GB of shared memory, with the GPU capable of accessing up to 64 GB of RAM for graphics-intensive operations. Integrated GPU Performance : Offers performance comparable to a laptop RTX 4070, excelling in tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming.

: Offers performance comparable to a laptop RTX 4070, excelling in tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Energy Efficiency: Delivers multi-core performance on par with high-end desktop CPUs like the Intel i9-14900K and Ryzen 7950X, while consuming significantly less power.

This processor’s design is particularly advantageous for AI-driven tasks and creative workflows, where high memory bandwidth and efficient communication between components are essential for optimal performance.

Design and Build: Compact and Practical

The MS-S1 MAX is thoughtfully designed to balance aesthetics and functionality. Its sleek metal chassis is compact enough to fit into tight spaces, making it ideal for modern workstations. The system can be positioned horizontally or vertically, offering flexibility to suit various setups. Notable design features include:

Integrated Power Supply : A 320W internal power supply eliminates the need for an external power brick, contributing to a streamlined and clutter-free design.

: A 320W internal power supply eliminates the need for an external power brick, contributing to a streamlined and clutter-free design. Efficient Cooling System : Equipped with large heat sinks and multiple fan grills, the system ensures optimal thermal management, maintaining cool temperatures even during intensive workloads.

: Equipped with large heat sinks and multiple fan grills, the system ensures optimal thermal management, maintaining cool temperatures even during intensive workloads. Low Noise Levels: Operates quietly, making it suitable for environments such as home offices, creative studios, or shared workspaces.

This combination of compactness and practicality makes the MS-S1 MAX an appealing choice for users who prioritize performance without compromising on workspace organization.

Minisforum MS-S1 MAX Review

Learn more about Minisforum systems by reading previous articles we have written.

Connectivity and Expandability

The MS-S1 MAX is equipped with a robust array of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and networks. Key connectivity features include:

USB 4 Ports : Four USB 4 ports (two front, two back) with transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, allowing fast data transfers and peripheral connections.

: Four USB 4 ports (two front, two back) with transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, allowing fast data transfers and peripheral connections. Dual Ethernet Ports : Two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports provide fast and reliable networking for data-intensive tasks or professional environments.

: Two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports provide fast and reliable networking for data-intensive tasks or professional environments. Storage Expansion : Dual M.2 SSD slots allow for additional storage capacity, catering to users with extensive data storage needs.

: Dual M.2 SSD slots allow for additional storage capacity, catering to users with extensive data storage needs. PCIe Slot: Offers the option to add a network card or additional storage, though external GPU support is not available.

Despite these robust features, the system’s upgradeability is limited due to soldered components such as the RAM and GPU. This may deter users who prefer systems with long-term customization potential.

Performance and Thermal Management

The MS-S1 MAX delivers exceptional performance across a variety of workloads, making it a reliable choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Performance highlights include:

Cinebench Scores : Achieves multi-core scores of up to 1904 in performance mode, rivaling high-end desktop CPUs in computational power.

: Achieves multi-core scores of up to 1904 in performance mode, rivaling high-end desktop CPUs in computational power. AI and Creative Tasks : Excels in machine learning, data analysis, Photoshop, and video editing, demonstrating its versatility in handling diverse applications.

: Excels in machine learning, data analysis, Photoshop, and video editing, demonstrating its versatility in handling diverse applications. Thermal Efficiency: Maintains cool temperatures and low noise levels, even under heavy processing loads, thanks to its advanced cooling system.

This combination of raw power and efficient thermal management ensures that the MS-S1 MAX can handle demanding applications without compromising on reliability or user comfort.

Strengths of the SoC Design

The System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture of the MS-S1 MAX is a defining feature, offering several advantages that enhance its overall performance and efficiency:

Integrated Components : Combines the CPU, GPU, and RAM on a single chip, reducing bottlenecks and improving communication between components.

: Combines the CPU, GPU, and RAM on a single chip, reducing bottlenecks and improving communication between components. High Memory Bandwidth : The shared memory design allows the GPU to access a significant portion of RAM, accelerating graphics rendering and AI computations.

: The shared memory design allows the GPU to access a significant portion of RAM, accelerating graphics rendering and AI computations. Optimized for AI and Creative Workflows: Ideal for tasks requiring seamless data processing and high computational power, such as machine learning and multimedia editing.

This architecture ensures that the MS-S1 MAX delivers consistent and reliable performance across a wide range of applications, making it a versatile tool for professionals.

Limitations to Keep in Mind

While the MS-S1 MAX offers impressive capabilities, it is important to consider its limitations to determine if it aligns with your specific needs:

Limited Upgradeability : Soldered RAM and GPU restrict customization options, which may not appeal to users seeking long-term flexibility.

: Soldered RAM and GPU restrict customization options, which may not appeal to users seeking long-term flexibility. No External GPU Support : The absence of external GPU compatibility limits its appeal for professionals requiring advanced graphical capabilities.

: The absence of external GPU compatibility limits its appeal for professionals requiring advanced graphical capabilities. Missing Features: The lack of an SD card reader may inconvenience media creators who frequently work with portable storage devices.

These limitations may make the system less suitable for users who prioritize extensive customization or specific features over compactness and performance.

Final Thoughts

The Minisforum MS-S1 MAX is a compact yet powerful mini PC, designed for AI professionals, creative users, and those who demand high performance in a small form factor. Its AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 Plus processor, integrated GPU, and shared memory architecture deliver exceptional performance for demanding tasks. While its limited upgradeability and omission of certain features may not suit every user, it remains a compelling option for those who value innovative performance and a sleek, space-saving design. If you prioritize efficiency and power over extensive customization, the MS-S1 MAX is a strong contender for your computing needs.

Media Credit: Tech Notice



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals