Minisforum MS-01 a powerful mini workstation with exceptional expansion

The Minisforum MS-01 powerful mini workstation features a sleek design, robust expansion capabilities, and high-performance processors. Designed to meet the needs of professionals in fields such as engineering, design, and programming. With its efficient cooling system and versatile configuration options, the MS-01 is set to become a favorite among tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Minisforum MS-01 : Sleek and portable design with a black metal body

Four M.2 slots and PCIE×16 slot for extensive expansion

Optional Intel 13th generation Core i9-13900H and other processors

Dual 10-gigabit network ports for ultra-fast internet speed

Two full-speed 40 Gbps USB4 ports

Available in i9-12900H, i9-13900H, and i5-12600H versions

Competitive pricing starting at $589

Expansion Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Minisforum MS-01 is its impressive expansion capabilities. The device boasts four M.2 slots, one of which is dedicated to a wireless network card, while the other three can be used for SSDs. This allows users to install up to three 2280 SSDs simultaneously, making it an ideal choice for both ordinary consumers and enterprise users. Additionally, the PCIE×16 slot inside the MS-01 can accommodate a half-height graphics card, such as the RTX 3050 or the RTX A2000, further enhancing its versatility.

Ultra-Fast Internet Speed

The Minisforum MS-01 is equipped with dual 10-gigabit network ports, two 2.5-gigabit network ports, and two full-speed 40 Gbps USB4 ports. These features combine to deliver a network transmission speed of up to 65 Gbps, ensuring that users can enjoy ultra-fast internet speeds for seamless online experiences. Whether you’re working on complex engineering projects or streaming high-definition content, the MS-01 has you covered.

The Minisforum MS-01 offers a range of processor options to suit different needs and budgets. Users can choose from the Intel 13th generation Core i9-13900H, the 12th generation i9-12900H, or the i5-12600H. The i9-13900H is ideal for those who prioritize performance, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.40 GHz. For those looking to build a full flash server, the i5-12600H provides a cost-effective solution without compromising on performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Minisforum MS-01 is available in three different configurations. The i9-12900H version is priced at $679, the i9-13900H version at $839, and the i5-12600H version at $589. These competitive prices make the MS-01 an attractive option for professionals seeking a high-performance mini workstation without breaking the bank. Additionally, the fourth anniversary celebration discount further enhances its cost-effectiveness, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers.

The Minisforum MS-01 is a mini workstation that excels in design, performance, and expandability. Its sleek black metal body, extensive port options, and powerful processor choices make it a versatile and reliable choice for professionals in various fields. With competitive pricing and exceptional features, the MS-01 stands out as a top contender in the mini workstation market.

For those interested in exploring other areas, the Minisforum MS-01’s capabilities extend beyond just professional use. Its robust design and high-speed internet capabilities make it suitable for gaming, multimedia editing, and even as a home server. Whether you’re a professional, a tech enthusiast, or someone looking for a powerful and compact computing solution, the Minisforum MS-01 is worth considering. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems:



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals