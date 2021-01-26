MINISFORUM EliteMini X400 mini PC with Ryzen Pro 4000U

If you have been patiently waiting for the new MINISFORUM EliteMini X400 mini PC to become available, you will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase priced from $579. First unveiled back in October 2020 the small form factor computer is available as an entry-level system powered by a Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processor supported by 8GB of RAM, and equipped with 256GB SSD. Options are also available to install up to 16 GB of RAM when purchase from the official MINISFORUM online store.

Other systems in the range include a more expensive Ryzen 7 Pro 44750G processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 512GB of storage priced at $939. If preferred you can also upgrade the RAM on any system yourself and there is also space to install a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 2280 PCIe slot and an M.2 2242 SATA slot for solid state storage and two SODIMM slots for DDR4 dual-channel memory.

“Equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, bringing excellent experience of the Internet and Office applications, such as TV, Media player, Monitor, Projector, Printer and other equipment.”

“EliteMini X400 is our first AMD 4000 series product, with AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G, 6 Cores/12 Threads, up to 4.2 GHz. The max CPU X400 supports is AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G. X400 is much more efficient and frequent for office work and daily entertainment. Bring you a new wonderful experience.”

“X400 will be shipped in early of February 2021. You will receive a notification email after we update you a tracking number. Don’t worry about the delivery, please be patient. Thank you. Minisforum provides worldwide FREE shipping, 30-day returns, 24-months warranty and lifelong tech support.”

Source : Liliputing : MINISFORUM

