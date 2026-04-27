4.5mm Thin? The iPhone Ultra Fold Dummy Units Reveal a Massive ‘No-Crease’ Surprise

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been unveiled through detailed dummy models, providing an early glimpse into the company’s latest technological strides. These models reveal noteworthy updates in design, functionality, and performance, signaling Apple’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation. While the iPhone 18 Pro Max refines its predecessor’s design with subtle enhancements, the iPhone Ultra ventures into a bold new territory, prioritizing durability, usability, and innovative features. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details on the handsets’ designs.

What’s New with the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max builds upon the foundation laid by the iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering subtle yet impactful updates that enhance its overall appeal.

Size and Build: The device is slightly larger, with a modest increase in width and height, complemented by a 3% thicker frame. This adjustment accommodates a larger camera plateau and thicker lenses, hinting at significant improvements in the camera system’s capabilities.

The device is slightly larger, with a modest increase in width and height, complemented by a 3% thicker frame. This adjustment accommodates a larger camera plateau and thicker lenses, hinting at significant improvements in the camera system’s capabilities. Case Compatibility: Despite these dimensional changes, the phone maintains compatibility with existing cases, making sure a seamless transition for users upgrading from previous models.

Despite these dimensional changes, the phone maintains compatibility with existing cases, making sure a seamless transition for users upgrading from previous models. Dynamic Island Refinement: The front display features a smaller dynamic island, offering a more streamlined and immersive viewing experience, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

These refinements make the iPhone 18 Pro Max a polished and user-friendly upgrade, appealing to those already familiar with the Pro Max lineup while offering enough innovation to attract new users.

iPhone Ultra: A Bold New Direction

The iPhone Ultra represents a significant departure from Apple’s traditional design approach, focusing on durability, functionality and premium aesthetics.

Thicker and Shorter Build: With an 11mm thickness, the Ultra is shorter and thicker than previous models, emphasizing sturdiness and usability. This design choice caters to users seeking a robust device that can withstand daily wear and tear.

With an 11mm thickness, the Ultra is shorter and thicker than previous models, emphasizing sturdiness and usability. This design choice caters to users seeking a robust device that can withstand daily wear and tear. Camera Innovations: A prominent camera bump with larger lenses and reduced spacing between them suggests a focus on advanced photography capabilities, potentially delivering superior image quality and functionality.

A prominent camera bump with larger lenses and reduced spacing between them suggests a focus on advanced photography capabilities, potentially delivering superior image quality and functionality. Premium Finish: A potential premium glass finish adds a layer of sophistication to the device’s rugged design, blending durability with elegance.

A potential premium glass finish adds a layer of sophistication to the device’s rugged design, blending durability with elegance. Enhanced Usability: The thicker build supports a larger battery, promising extended usage. Additionally, the design facilitates comfortable handling, whether using the device with one hand or two.

The iPhone Ultra is tailored for users who prioritize a balance between durability and high performance, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable yet feature-rich smartphone.

Camera and Display Enhancements

Both the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max showcase significant advancements in camera and display technology, further enhancing the user experience.

Camera Improvements: The inclusion of larger and thicker lenses on both models suggests a focus on delivering enhanced image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. The reduced spacing between lenses not only refines the overall design but also optimizes functionality, potentially improving depth perception and focus accuracy.

The inclusion of larger and thicker lenses on both models suggests a focus on delivering enhanced image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. The reduced spacing between lenses not only refines the overall design but also optimizes functionality, potentially improving depth perception and focus accuracy. Display Innovations: The Ultra introduces a taller aspect ratio, ideal for immersive video viewing and gaming. Its display height rivals that of the iPad Mini, while its narrower width ensures portability and ease of use, making it a versatile option for various activities.

These updates aim to provide users with a more engaging and versatile experience, whether capturing stunning photos or enjoying multimedia content on the go.

Additional Features for Enhanced Usability

Apple has incorporated several functional improvements into these new models, further enhancing their practicality and user-friendliness.

Spatial Audio: Speakers positioned on opposite sides of the device deliver a richer, more immersive soundstage, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, including music, movies and gaming.

Speakers positioned on opposite sides of the device deliver a richer, more immersive soundstage, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, including music, movies and gaming. Camera Control Button: A conveniently placed button allows users to capture moments quickly and efficiently, streamlining the photography experience.

A conveniently placed button allows users to capture moments quickly and efficiently, streamlining the photography experience. Gaming and Multitasking: The Ultra’s thin sides and increased vertical space are optimized for gaming and multitasking, making sure smooth performance across various tasks and applications.

These features reflect Apple’s focus on creating devices that are not only powerful but also intuitive and adaptable to a wide range of user needs.

Launch Timeline and Availability

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its highly anticipated September event. However, supply chain challenges may lead to potential shipping delays for the Ultra, which could impact its availability. These delays highlight the complexities involved in manufacturing and delivering innovative technology to consumers, underscoring the demand for precision and quality in Apple’s production process.

Looking Ahead

The iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max exemplify Apple’s dedication to innovation and user-centric design. Whether you prioritize durability, advanced camera systems, or enhanced usability, these models offer a glimpse into the future of smartphone technology. With their refined features and bold new directions, they cater to a diverse range of user preferences, setting a high standard for the next generation of smartphones.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on iPhone FOLD that you might find useful.

Source: Max Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.