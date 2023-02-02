Caven laser engraver with 400 x 400mm cut area from £422

The Dongguan Caven Machinery company based in the United Kingdom has created a new enclosed laser engraver in the form of the Caven. A 10W high-powered laser engraver with a working profile area of 400 x 400 mm. Capable of cutting precise detail and offering easy operation and low noise, the Caven is perfect for makers and hobbyists as well as small businesses looking to personalize products and gifts. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $497 or £422 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The KW-DK10 is the world’s first enclosed laser engraver. The sturdy frame of this machine is made out of high-quality aluminum, while its rail system is tightly closed for increased protection against any possibility of damage. This construction greatly improves the machine’s stability – even during rapid engravings, it remains unshaken and accurate. It offers peace of mind for people who often use it at rapid speeds.”

Laser engraver

The exterior of the KW-DK10 is made entirely out of carbon fiber. The charm present in every curve of this material shines through its sleek and dark black texture, showing off fashionable design while emphasizing its progressive style. Yet it still manages to maintain a certain level of sophistication that separates it from all other devices, holding an air of intelligence and high tech embedded within. It has high fatigue resistance and the flexible carbon fibers crack far less frequently than traditional alternatives like concrete and steel.

Carbon fibre-reinforced polymer has a higher `tensile` strength than materials like aluminium and steel. This means that carbon fibre handles more pressure and it doesn’t corrode or deteriorate, so the machine coated in carbon fibre will continue to work efficiently.”

If the Caven crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Caven laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

“Carbon fibre-reinforced polymer has a higher `tensile` strength than materials like aluminium and steel. This means that carbon fibre handles more pressure and it doesn’t corrode or deteriorate, so the machine coated in carbon fibre will continue to work efficiently. The KW-DK10 Laser Engraver adopts exclusive hidden wiring. The wires are mostly hidden in an aluminum groove, and the few places involved in movement are also hidden in a half-exposed drag chain. The design for this machine is simple, beautiful, and makes it seem like there’s nothing else out there quite like it.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laser engraver, jump over to the official Caven crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





