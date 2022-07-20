wor.my carbon fiber travel fishing rod with action cam mount

Anglers wishing to be able to fish while on holiday or travelling may be interested in a new fishing rod design called wor.my. The travel fishing rod features a modular design and is equipped with an action camera mount and can be used while snorkeling, ice fishing, boat fishing or shore fishing. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $70 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“wor.my presents the world’s most innovative system developed for recreational fishing, with which you can fish not only from shore, boat, on ice, but also underwater – both freshwater and saltwater! Take this small device with you wherever you travel in the world.

Whether it’s your vacation or even a business trip, whether travelling by car, plane or boat. You can deploy it anytime, anywhere. For underwater fishing (snorkel fishing), you don’t have to learn to cast and you don’t even have to know traditional fishing methods. Just swim on the water surface and look for the fish team or just float and hang the bait until the fish arrive.”

If the wor.my crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the wor.my travel fishing rod project watch the promotional video below.

Travel fishing rod

“The transporting length of the DIVE PACK is only 25cm / 9.9 inch. The special floating wrist strap acts as a buoy and does not allow the rod to sink if you accidentally drop it. We paid attention to detail during the design. Our goal was to create a product that will serve its owner for many years to come. We use high quality engineering polymers that are carbon fiber reinforced.”

“Carbon fiber provides a 3x increase in strength over unmodified polymer giving these composites strength-to-weight ratios that are on par with metals. This makes the reel seat light, yet strong and durable. All metal parts are made of stainless materials (stainless steel, anodized aluminum).”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the travel fishing rod, jump over to the official wor.my crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

