Anglers interested in starting or upgrading their Tenkara fly fishing rod and reel may be interested in a new piece of kit launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Kita Japanese Tenkara fly fishing rod. Tenkara is a simple method of fly fishing that involves rod, line, tippet, and fly without the need for a fishing reel. Tenkara originated in Japan and features a range of portable rods that can be packed down to just 20 inches in length. Check out the videos below to learn more about Tenkara and the Kickstarter campaign for the new fly fishing rod.

Tenkara fly fishing rod

“The Kita is our newest Made in Japan Tenkara rod. Last year we released the Yari, which was our first Made in Japan rod. Everyone loved the rod but the biggest feedback we had was that it was too expensive. And honestly, the Yari was extremely pricey to make. But we really like the idea of finding these small Japanese rod makers and doing small runs of handcrafted Japanese style rods. The Kita is our answer. It is a level line style Tenkara rod built to cast precisely in small water and be extremely light. We decided to do two different sizes: 330cm and 380cm. “

If the Kita crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Kita Tenkara fly fishing rod project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $250 or £338 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Mt. Kita is the second highest peak in Japan. Often overlooked for the taller and more dominant Mt. Fuji. We name all of our rods after mountains or mountain ranges because mountains are what provide the streams and rivers that trout live in. Tenkara is a simplified method of fly fishing that comes from Japan. With Tenkara, you use rod, line and fly. There is no reel. This is a fixed line style of fishing where you rely solely on the length of rod and line to reach your casting zone. The video below goes into greater detail.”

“The Kita is 100% designed and manufactured in Japan. Our manufacturing process ensures the most lightweight rod while maintaining incredibly precise casting. We really wanted to go to Japan to film this project but the country still wasn’t open. So we opted for the island chain of the Azores. With steep mountains and dozens of creeks emptying into the ocean these islands proved to be the perfect proving ground for a Japanese made rod. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Tenkara fly fishing rod, jump over to the official Kita crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals