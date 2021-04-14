Minimalist Yari Japanese Tenkara fly fishing rod

A small portable and compact Japanese Tenkara Rod has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Yari. Offering a simplified flyfishing rod that can be used without the need for a real. The “meticulously”crafted Tenkara rod is made in Japan in limited quantities, with only 475 being made available for the campaign.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $275 or £371 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Yari campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Yari Japanese fishing rod project checkout the promotional video below.

“Tenkara is a simplified method of fly fishing that comes from Japan. With Tenkara, you use rod, line and fly. There is no reel. This is a fixed line style of fishing where you rely solely on the length of rod and line to reach your casting zone. The video below goes into greater detail. “

“We wanted to make a rod with a carbon/fiberglass blend because it makes the casting so smooth. But adding too much fiberglass can weigh it down, this felt like the perfect proportion to having an extremely smooth casting rod while still keeping it at 2.4 ounces.”

“Mt. Yari is a famous mountain in Japan. The word “Yari” in Japanese is a traditional style spear and the mountain is named Yari because of its sharpness and pointing up to the sky. At Tenkara Rod Co., we name all of our rods after mountains or mountain ranges because we recognize the effect that mountain ranges have on our rivers. And the vast majority of rivers we fish source their water from these ranges. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Japanese fishing rod, jump over to the official Yari crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

