Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1999 or £1630 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“A unique class 3 e-bike, forged at the cusp of greatness. With a motorcycle spirit and stellar road performance, we revolutionize speed and comfort through cutting-edge innovation. Careful attention to detail, and elite, hi-tech design – there are the principles that guide us. Hit the ground running with ASTRO’s 750W motor pushing 28mph, or unlock the off-road mode to hit 32mph. Switchable riding modes, fitting switchable needs.”

If the Astro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Astro electric bike project view the promotional video below.

“The latest SAMSUNG 21700 cell brings a large battery capacity that beats all e-bikes in its class, providing big mileage support at a sane price.Our test riding distance in eco mode:70 miles. Effective power system, plenty of drive, and a strong 30° climbing ability. On the go? Charge wherever you want with a fully removable battery. Equipped with an industry-leading 52V 4A fast charger, about 4-5 hrs to a full charge.”

“The human-centered, ergonomically designed shape fits good rider posture for maximum comfort and fatigue prevention. The soft, comfort-enhancing silicone saddle allows stable, rider-centered handling. The C3STROM custom-developed APP provides a user-friendly interface for direct control over the ASTRO, going above and beyond mere status display.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric bike, jump over to the official Astro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

