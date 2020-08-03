SPLACH-STARK 750W off-road electric bike from $1,299

The SPLACH-STARK is a new powerful off-road electric bike equipped with a 750w Bafang motor capable of providing a top speed of 25mph (40km/h). A single battery provides enough juice to go 25 miles or 40KM by thumb throttle and 44 miles or 70KM with pedal assist, and each 48v/11.6 amp battery can easily be removed or locked in place when required.

Launched via Indiegogo early bird pledges are now available from $1,299 offering a saving of 35% off the recommended retail price which will kick in once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.

“Unlike normal e-bikes on the market, this beast with sleek looks can come equipped with Double Duals: dual batteries and dual assist (pedal + throttle), making it easier to go faster and farther. Climbing up or cruising down hills or even stairs is a walkover! Armed with robust tires as well as a 7 speed transmission, SPLACH-STARK takes you up and down through all kinds of terrains effortlessly. Get ready to feel its superhuman capabilities in your grasp!”

“Steep slopes and high hills are no match for SPLACH-STARK as it can even climb & ride down stairs with perfect ease! It’s not riding; you’ll feel like you’re flying high on a magic carpet. As an off-road vehicle, the sleek streamline contour accentuates the uniqueness and style of your ride. A curved, low step-through frame is integrated into the design concept for easy on & off access. SPLACH-STARK is wild, modern, vibrant, and rider-friendly!”

Source : Indiegogo

