Morfuns folding electric bike

Morfuns Bicycle design is based in London in the United Kingdom have launched a new folding electric bike in the form of the Eole X offering a collapsible bike with a range up to 71 miles or 115 km and a top speed of 17mph or 25km/h. The integrated rechargeable battery features fast charging technology allowing it to charge from flat to full in just five hours.

Equipped with a powerful 250w or 350w motor depending on your budget and requirements the electric bike features anti-puncture tyres, rear suspension, oil hydraulic brakes and more. Watch the video below to learn more about its folding mechanism and features.

“Since Morfuns launched the first carbon fiber flagship model EOLE S, it is deeply loved by riders of folding bikes around the world. In order to continue the family design of EOLE S and ensure that the overall appearance is as smooth and textured as carbon fiber, Morfuns’ R&D team has devoted a lot of effort to the design and process optimization of the EOLE X frame.”

“In the beginning, we also wanted to choose magnesium alloy material. Magnesium alloy can be die-casted into one frame. Because it saves a lot of manual welding time, it is much cheaper than aluminum alloy frames. However, the biggest worry about the magnesium alloy frame is the strength, because the die-casting of the magnesium alloy frame can only be opened in half, which affects the overall rigidity of the frame. The Morfuns team also recognized the problem of mass frame breakage in other brand, so Morfuns still chose the most traditional but most reliable aluminum alloy welding.”

“In order to imitate the smooth appearance of carbon fiber to the greatest extent, all the weld beads on the frame of each EOLE X take 4 hours of craftsman’s time to fill and level, then grind, then fill and repair, and then grind in order to ensure the smoothness of the joint and the overall shape is free of defects. So it’s more like a work of art than just making a frame. We hope that our bike is not just a cold cycling tool, but a living part of our users’ lives, and a work of art that can express their taste!”

