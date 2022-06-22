Powerful 5W desktop laser engraver and cutter

Makers, small business owners and hobbyists searching for a compact desktop laser engraver and cutter may be interested in the WAINLUX Z5. A dual light source 5W laser engraving machine also capable of cutting a wide variety of different materials. Equipped with multiple safety protections the laser engraver has been designed for home and family use yet is powerful enough to provide a solution for those looking to customize products for sale.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1369 or £1115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“WAINLUX Z5 is the compact laser cutting and engraving machine designed for the whole family! It’s compact enough to take wherever life takes you – unlike traditional bulky laser machines. This handheld and all-metal laser engraving powerhouse boasts dual built-in light sources, promising pro-grade engraving that’s easy enough for anyone to use.”

Desktop laser engraver

With the assumption that the WAINLUX Z5 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the WAINLUX Z5 desktop laser engraver and cutter project view the promotional video below.

“Engrave. Cut. Mark metal. WAINLUX Z5 does it all with one, compact machine! And unlike traditional engraving machines,WAINLUX Z5 works on more materials than ever before. From hard surfaces like metal and wood to soft materials like paper,WAINLUX isn’t bias. He’ll deliver the same engraving, cutting, and marking precision, no matter what canvas you present him with. He’s even got experience with cutting designs of up to 5mm in thicknesson wood and cardboard! He also loves”

“WAINLUX Z5 is both a engraving machine and a metal marking machine and a cutting machine, compared to the engraving machine, it can be compatible with engraving more materials such as metal, compared to the marking machine, it can engrave soft materials such as paper, and can also cut 5MM thickness of wood or cardboard.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desktop laser engraver and cutter, jump over to the official WAINLUX Z5 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

