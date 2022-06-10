If you would like to start a business selling laser engraved products you might be interested in the NewLaser 10w desktop laser engraver launched by a Kickstarter this month. With still 29 days to go the project has already raised its required pledge goal enabling the product to make the jump from concept into production. ACTU have already successfully launched one product via Kickstarter and now look to launch their new high-powered, companion app -controlled laser engraver and cutter.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $399 or £320 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In our last campaign, we presented a 3-in-1 multifunctional mini table saw that is very beginner-friendly. In the past few months, we have tried to cooperate with dozens of local schools, using our mini table saw to open a series of creative courses which brought up children’s creative thinking and hand-creation skills. By learning the application of our machines, a group of small “makers” was born.

NewLaser is a high-power, portable desktop laser engraving machine. It supports the engraving of cylindrical objects and can engrave on the surface of objects in extremely long lengths. It is a powerful, simple, and safe laser engraving machine.”

10w desktop laser engraver

With the assumption that the NewLaser crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the NewLaser 10w desktop laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

“NewLaser is capable of the working with hundreds of different materials. Therefore, it can fully meet various engraving needs. No matter stainless steel knife, painted canvas, or a power bank with an anodized aluminum surface. Customize your products in minutes and start creating with Newlaser.”

“The advantage optical path helps NewLaser to generate finer spot and higher power laser. The 10w high power laser can engrave even on the surface of stainless steel, carbon steel, and anodized aluminum. Further more, NewLaser can cut through 3mm wood and acrylic effortless. The built-in high-speed galvanometer system provides ultra-high-speed operation. In addition, it can quickly preview the working position intuitively. As a result, engraving speed is ten times faster than other engravers, which significantly improves engraving efficiency.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 10w desktop laser engraver, jump over to the official NewLaser crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals