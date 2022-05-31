Demoster bushcraft knife launches on Kickstarter from €170

If you are looking for an affordable yet professionally finished bushcraft knife you may be interested in the Demoster created by Rafi Junaid based in Milano Italy. “Interduce our first hardest and a class of steels that hold their sharpness “forever” and are almost impossible to dull”. His third Kickstarter project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 19 days remaining thanks to over 80 backers for the unique bushcraft knife.

“You might have heard the term, “Bushcraft knife” especially if you hang around knife enthusiasts, campers or adventure junkies. Demoster knife is one of the most important tools you need when you are all out on a bushcraft trip or camping expedition. As small as it may look, Demoster is a major utility knife you ever had! Apart from using to cut sticks, build fires, gut a fish or construct shelters.

I have always loved the idea of exploring the with my friends right from my teenage years. My passion for bushcraft is still as best knife as ever. Over the years, I have had my own fair share of adventures, discoveries. Based on my bitter-sweet experiences, I have come to the conclusion that you need a knife on you as much as you need friends around you.”

Demoster Bushcraft Knife

If the Demoster crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Demoster bushcraft knife project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Today, it doesn’t come as a surprise that I am dealing in bushcraft knives. Beyond the traditional uses of Bushcraft knives, I have personally or in the company of my friends experimented with bushcraft knives and found out other interesting things to do with the knife. Apart from using your knife to cut wood for fire or build shelters, I and my friends used our bushcraft knife to trim and chop a log of wood into feather sticks which we later used to kindle a fire in the wild. We realized these feather sticks sliced out of a wood can be used in place of newspapers.”

“My greatest goal is to provide premium Demoster knife materials and services at a highly competitive rate without sacrificing quality. Much as I have great ideas for the knives business, raising enough capital to get started from my own. It keeps the business alive and active. To get started in my Demoster knife line, I would need roughly 2350 Euros to get the first orders of Demoster M390 knives and pay for other equipment.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the bushcraft knife, jump over to the official Demoster crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals