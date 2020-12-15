Mini-TA Italian keychain pocket knife from €45

A small pocket knife has been launched by Indiegogo offering a mini Italian designed and manufactured knife useful for a wide variety of applications. Featuring an ergonomic handle to provide an optimal grip during use, the small keychain knife is an excellent everyday carry and features a bead blasted 2.5 cm blade. The knife measures 8 cm in length when opened and the blade thickness is 2.5 mm, generating a weight of just 30g.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $53 or £40, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Mini-TA pocket knife Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Mini-TA pocket knife project review the promotional video below.

“Our Fox Knives partner has the production chain ready to produce the knife in large quantities. We need your help to make the Mini – ta knife known to many people, as a useful object on a thousand occasions in everyday life. “

“Although we know that there can always be unexpected obstacles with any production process, we will do everything we can to minimize setbacks and keep you updated along the way!”

The Mini-TA is a high quality knife 100% made in Italy and 100% recyclable say its creators.​ For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Mini-TA pocket knife crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

