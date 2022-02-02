ACTU band saw is a versatile benchtop machine for any maker

Makers, creatives and hobbyists looking for a versatile band saw may be interested in the compact yet versatile ACTU. Designed to provide the safest multifunctional benchtop band saw on the market. Not only does the ACTU cut a wide variety of materials it can be also used for drilling and polishing and features a manual speed adjustment and is small enough to move wherever you need it.

Versatile benchtop band saw, polisher and drill

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $449 or £333 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ACTU is a mini benchtop table saw with cutting, polishing and drilling altogether, also the safest table saw. It can be used on wooden models making and crafts making, help you to realize your creative ideas quickly. The power of built-in motor of ACTU is 5Watt, button-press startup, can rotate clockwise and anti-clockwise, and it is more convenient to use. ACTU has its own patented techniques, blade with special structure, and unique cutting methods, makes your hand can follow the blade without getting cut, only cutting hard objects. The blade, polisher and drill are all with patent protected technique, even a child can use it safely.”

With the assumption that the ACTU crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the ACTU band saw project play the promotional video below.

“ACTU is designed with independent switch and speed adjusting knob, the maximum speed can be as high as 2000 RPM. And the speed can be adjusted manually according to different materials. ACTU is with handheld plug-in mini polisher, the power of it is 18Watt. And its holding size is 0.5-3.2mm, can be used to polish blade, screwdriver and drills, make your tools sharper. The speed of the polisher can be adjusted manually, the torque is 55-65db, speed is 7000-15000RPM.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the band saw, jump over to the official ACTU crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

